Saint Martin’s University’s President Heynderickx To Retire at the End of 2021-22 Academic Year

By LocalTalk Contributor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spring, President Roy Heynderickx announced that he will be retiring as president of Saint Martin’s University at the end of the next academic year, 2021-2022. In June 2022, he will have served as president for 14 years. Over the last 13 years, under his leadership, Saint Martin’s has expanded its academic offerings, including new majors across four colleges, new graduate programs and its first doctoral program; increased enrollment at the undergraduate and graduate levels; and broadened community partnerships and record-breaking fundraising efforts, including the addition of several new academic buildings, grants, and scholarships, to provide greater support and opportunities for its students.

Collegestribuneledgernews.com

Saint Martin's president announces he will retire at end of 2021-2022 academic year

May 29—Saint Martin's University President Roy Heynderickx has announced he will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year. Heynderickx has led the small, private Benedictine college in Lacey for 13 years. Under his leadership, Saint Martin's has expanded its academic offerings, adding new majors across four colleges, new graduate programs and its first doctoral program. Saint Martin's also increased enrollment at the undergraduate and graduate levels during his tenure.