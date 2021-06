What’s the difference between building a brand behind the scenes and building one inspired by your own needs? Dany Garcia is learning that now. She’s typically known as the woman fueling massive companies — as Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson’s manager and business partner, cofounder of the the multi-platform production company Seven Bucks Productions, and the first female owner of a major U.S. professional sports league (she co-owns the XFL). But now she has launched a brand designed to solve her own problem: She is a professional woman and a bodybuilder, wants clothing that can work for her all day, and believes it’s an underserved market ready to explode. So now she’s taking what she learned from growing other people’s brands and applying it to her own.