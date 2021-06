The Lawrence Community Shelter is preparing to open a tiny home village that shelter leaders say will provide a better environment for families experiencing homelessness. The shelter’s current area for housing families consists of a large room partitioned into smaller living spaces that offer limited privacy, and families must share bathrooms and living areas. Meghan Bahn, the shelter’s director of community engagement, said that being in a shared space could add stress to an already stressful situation, and could be especially disruptive for families.