“Alignment. We’ve all been talking about it for a long-time, but now you have to do it. Everyone had to put down their swords, get in a room and figure it out together.”. Craig Rosenberg, Distinguished VP at Gartner, was talking to us last year about the new reality for B2B marketing and sales in a world where the customer journey is digital, from the top of the funnel through conversion to post-sales service. It’s also a journey controlled by the customer, based on his or her own research and needs; no longer a linear journey, and arguably no longer well represented by the concept of a funnel.