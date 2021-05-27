Robbery Investigation Underway At 25th & Main

Lincoln Police were called to a home in at 25th and Main Street around 5 a.m. Thursday to investigate the report of a robbery. The victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle parked in the driveway when a man approached. The man pointed a handgun at him but the victim thought he was scared off by hearing someone yelling. That is when the man fled the area on foot. The victim believed this was an attempted robbery and he feared for his life.