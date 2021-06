A 35-year-old Wamac man is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of meth, possession of a narcotic instrument, and an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Wamac Police arrested Clarence Miller of East 15th on Sunday. Miller was charged in Marion County Court in March for possession of meth and a narcotic instrument and those charges are still pending. The bond on the warrant is set at $5,000.