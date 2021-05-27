Memorial Day atop the hill

May 30—CHAPEL HILL — Years of planning and fundraising will pay off with the Memorial Day unveiling of the next phase of the long-awaited Orange County Veterans Memorial. Visitors to the Memorial Day event will see the permanent 40-foot flagpole and circular stone wall and plaza area that marks phase 2 of the project. While there's still more work to do and more money to be raised, Bruce Runberg, co-chairman of the fundraising committee, said the public can now see a complete memorial site.