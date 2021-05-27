Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, MI

Memorial Day atop the hill

Crawford County Avalanche
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials looking to have a state veterans’ cemetery built in Crawford County conduct ceremony to honor fallen military members on Monday at Hanson Hills burial site. People involved with an effort to have a state veterans’ cemetery built in Crawford County paid homage to fallen members of the military during an early Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 24, at a small U.S. Government Military Cemetery on Johnson Hill at Hanson Hills Recreation Area.

www.crawfordcountyavalanche.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grayling, MI
Grayling, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Crawford County, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Cemeteries#Veteran#Military Service#Memorial Service#Northern Michigan#County Officials#Soldiers#Pfc#The Grayling City Council#Headstones#Event Organizers#Homage#Area Officials#I 75#Fallen Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lisbon, OHMorning Journal

Remembering Memorial Days in LisbonRemembering Memorial Days in Lisbon

Many years ago, Memorial Day weekend in Lisbon village started with families delivering flower pots with geraniums, begonias, petunias, green spikes and other favorite flowers to the graves at the cemetery on Saturday. It was a tradition that began back as Decoration Day in 1865 at the close of the deadliest war in United States history, the Civil War.
Northfield, OHmytownneo.com

Planning for Nordonia Hills Memorial Day Parade underway

Northfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6768 will be marching in the Memorial Day parade. They are ask ingthe community to honor fallen comrades by marching alongside the Post. Floats, classic cars, military vehicles, community and youth organizations are asked to join in the parade so long as COVID guidelines...
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Home On Peggy Lane Shows Remembrance On Memorial Day

MINT HILL, NC – A local Mint Hill home on Peggy Lane honors the fallen with a display of patriotism and respect toward those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday of May annually, honors the men and women who died while serving in the military. This solemn occasion gives us time to reflect on those American patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice defending and protecting a country they deeply loved.
Festivalvoiceofalexandria.com

In honor of Memorial Day Bethany on the Lake presents Veteran’s Hill

May 28, 2021 — Bethany on the Lake upholds their tradition of recognizing those who have served in the military, past and present. Veteran’s Hill features solar powered flags to show respect to the brave men and women who fight for this country, and to remember those who have fallen.
Militarytribuneledgernews.com

A veterans' memorial in the works for Chapel Hill reaches a Memorial Day milestone

May 30—CHAPEL HILL — Years of planning and fundraising will pay off with the Memorial Day unveiling of the next phase of the long-awaited Orange County Veterans Memorial. Visitors to the Memorial Day event will see the permanent 40-foot flagpole and circular stone wall and plaza area that marks phase 2 of the project. While there's still more work to do and more money to be raised, Bruce Runberg, co-chairman of the fundraising committee, said the public can now see a complete memorial site.
Trenton, NJmidjersey.news

Memorial Day Flag Placement Ceremony Held At Locust Hill Cemetery

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Memorial Day Flag Placement Ceremony was held this morning at the Locust Hill Cemetery at 73 Hart Avenue, Trenton. The event was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Trenton and The 6th Regiment U.S. Colored Troops Reenactors. The ceremony honored The Civil War Veterans of Locust Hill Cemetery that are buried there.
Centreville, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Memorial Day tributes held across the county

CENTREVILLE — Memorial Day, 2021, observed this year on May 31, remembrances of those who gave the last full-measure of devotion to their nation were held across Queen Anne’s County. Local veteran’s organizations including the American Legion’s in Centreville, Queenstown, Kent Island, and the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars in Grasonville, all hosted brief but somber ceremonies.
Politics921news.com

PRESS RELEASE: Oak Hill Cemetery Memorial Decorations

The Oak Hill Cemetery in Butler wants to remind the public that there will be no limit on flowers or decorations from Memorial Day to June 15th; however, all excess flowers will be removed by Cemetery Staff after June 15th. Only one (1) decoration on the ground per death date...
Cecilia, KYNews Enterprise

Hill prioritizes education, support through memorial

Retired Tech Sgt. Larry Dreamis Hill of Cecilia often can be found at the replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall at Elizabethtown Nature Park, donning a long, gray beard and hat that reads “Vietnam Veteran.” For Hill, both the beard and the hat are hard-earned. When Hill served in Vietnam in...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan lifts more COVID restrictions today: What’s changing

Michigan is relaxing more COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, the first of two big dates for lifting remaining limits on businesses. Today, June 1, all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted, including for concert venues, stadiums and any other outdoor events. That means Comerica Park, for instance, can open up all seats.
Michigan StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Seafood restaurants in Michigan

The state of Michigan lies in the Great Lakes and the upper Midwestern United States. The state is surrounded by water on three sides, so it will not be surprising that Michigan is an excellent destination for fresh seafood. The state has an ample amount of seafood restaurants serving excellent quality seafood to locals and tourists. Let’s have a look at some of the best seafood restaurants in the state.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

This is the Largest State Park in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

It may be the third largest state park in the entire state of Michigan, but this the absolute largest in the lower peninsula. Covering over 20,000 acres, it's the Waterloo Recreation Area. It's very familiar to many Mid-Michiganders who spent their summers scoping out the opposite sex at Big Portage Lake, swimming in Clear Lake, and camping at Sugarloaf Lake...not to mention fishing, hiking, biking, picnicking, horseback riding, and cross-country skiing. With eleven lakes and countless trails, the area has entertained generation after generation.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Lawmakers Want To Remove License Requirement To Conceal Carry A Pistol

Legislation recently introduced in the Michigan State Senate would allow gun owners to carry their guns, openly or concealed, without having to obtain a license. The package of bills would repeal the current requirement to obtain a concealed pistol license for individuals who are not otherwise prohibited from possessing a pistol and allow concealed carry without a license where either open carry or concealed pistol license holders are currently allowed to do so.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Mecosta County businesses facing pandemic staffing shortages

BIG RAPIDS — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a major strain on businesses across Michigan, and in the Big Rapids area, many employers are struggling to find enough employees for the busy summer months. The staffing shortages have forced many businesses to adjust and offer additional incentives in an attempt to hire more employees.