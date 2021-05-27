Memorial Day atop the hill
Officials looking to have a state veterans’ cemetery built in Crawford County conduct ceremony to honor fallen military members on Monday at Hanson Hills burial site. People involved with an effort to have a state veterans’ cemetery built in Crawford County paid homage to fallen members of the military during an early Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 24, at a small U.S. Government Military Cemetery on Johnson Hill at Hanson Hills Recreation Area.www.crawfordcountyavalanche.com