What kind of hot dog toppings do you like? Ketchup? Mustard? Relish? Anything else? Where you’re from may actually dictate your hot dog topping preferences! Street-cart hot dogs in New York City are often served with yellow mustard and cooked onions. If you’re in Chicago, you might like your dogs “dragged through the garden,” which means they're topped with a pile of tomatoes and onions along with some pickles, relish, mustard, and celery salt (ketchup is majorly frowned upon!). Sonoran-style hot dogs in the Southwest are wrapped in bacon, then topped with beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, salsa, cheese, and more. West Virginia, Cincinnati, and Texas all go big on chili.