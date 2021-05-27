Cancel
An Extremely Rare Sunrise Coming To Bismarck

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A partial solar eclipse sunrise will be visible over Bismarck and the rest of North Dakota coming up on June 10th. According to the National Weather Service in Bismarck, this is a very rare phenomena and will only be visible for a very short time. You'll be able to see this partial solar eclipse sunrise at 5:48 am (Bismarck time) and will end at 5:53 am. That's right, it will only be visible for a very short 5 minutes.

Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

State
North Dakota State
Person
Johnny Cash
#Solar Eclipse#Sunrise#The Sun#Eclipse Time#Rare#Eclipse Glasses#North America#Sunglasses#Special Glasses#Short Time#Siberia#Blindness#Northeast Canada#Fire#Remote Regions#Ontario
