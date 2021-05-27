Linton edges South Knox in sectional opener

MITCHELL - The Miners opened sectional play at Mitchell Wednesday evening with a 4-3 over South Knox. Gabe Eslinger scored the go-ahead run while the bases were loaded in the seventh to win the game. Josh Pyne was the winning pitcher as he had 10 Ks. Bracey Breneman went 2-3 from the plate and had a team-high two RBIs. Luke McDonald (2-4) also had an RBI. Jaydan Miller had two hits while Pyne, Eslinger, Japheth House, Nathan Frady and Jamison Fields. Linton will take on sectional host Mitchell Monday at 10 a.m. Linton beat Mitchell early in the season 9-5. Should the Miners advance, they will play the winner of Eastern Greene and North Knox. Linton is seeking its first baseball sectional since 2017.