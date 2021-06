Hanson Hills Recreation Area anticipating a busy season with several special events scheduled to return in 2021. Hanson Hills and Grayling Recreation Authority – the government consortium that runs the recreation destination – lost several events to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but Hanson Hills reported strong user numbers on its trails and disc golf courses in 2020 and a very busy season with skiing and tubing this past winter, and GRA officials are expecting a productive summer of 2021 as many of the events that were cancelled last year return to the schedule this year.