Grayling Brew Avenue – if approved by state liquor commission – would provide more places for outdoor eating and drinking near local restaurants, breweries. City of Grayling officials and representatives from the Downtown Development Authority and Grayling Main Street are hoping the approval of a “Social District and Commons Areas” for the summer of 2021 will help local restaurants thrive following a difficult year during which they faced closures and capacity limits because of regulations in place to battle the spread of COVID-19.