Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Three Challenges USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Face in the NFL

By Austin Grad
Posted by 
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUHCj_0aDXZn5300

The Detroit Lions got an absolute steal during day three of the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in round four.

As voluntary OTA’s begin, the NFL season is quickly approaching as we head into June.

This means St. Brown’s debut is getting closer and closer, but making a name for himself in the NFL could come with some challenges.

Here are three obstacles the standout wide receiver might face as he begins his career in the big leagues.

No. 1: Speed of the NFL

One of the biggest changes from college to the NFL is the speed of the game. This is something that is usually a big adjustment for many rookies when they enter the league.

The game is exponentially faster in the pros, as young players go from playing against college athletes to grown men in the blink of an eye.

St. Brown will quickly learn that it's much more difficult to get open and create separation on routes. The cornerbacks that will be guarding him will be much faster and quicker than what he faced while wearing USC's cardinal and gold.

If the 6-foot-1 receiver can use his frame correctly, it can help him secure the ball in tight windows.

No. 2: Brand New Playbook

The next mountain that St. Brown will have to climb is learning a brand new playbook. Although he will have all offseason to learn the lengthy gameplay from top-to-bottom, it could be more difficult than you think.

There will be new plays that he has never heard of, new routes that he will have to run, and new audibles he will have to be aware of when he steps on the field.

Not to mention the offense will be completely different than the one that St. Brown has mastered for the past three years while playing under head coach Clay Helton.

Luckily the 21-year-old has great football knowledge while being a fast learner so he can adapt to the new playbook with the Lions quickly.

No. 3: Team Chemistry

The last challenge that St. Brown will be up against is building chemistry with his new teammates.

The talented wideout won’t have Kedon Slovis throwing him the ball anymore, as he will now be catching passes from Detroit QB Jared Goff.

In order to best succeed as an NFL receiver, St. Brown will have to pay close attention to the movements of the other skill players and offensive linemen that he will be on the field with.

This will allow him to get great jumps off the ball, while ensuring that he doesn’t run routes in the same area as other receivers on his team. If he can build chemistry and timing with Goff and his teammates, the transition into the NFL will be much easier.

-----

You may also like:

[Insider Predicts USC Football Will Ramp Up BIG TIME in June]

[USC's Drake London Gets Snubbed in Preseason Rankings]

[JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals Why He Turned Down Baltimore Ravens $14 Million Dollar Offer]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Austin Grad on Twitter: @AustGrad

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.

AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
293
Followers
235
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#American Football#Football Team#Nfl Draft#Football League#The Detroit Lions#Ota#Brand New Playbook#Usc Football#Austgrad#Twitter#The Game#College Athletes#Offensive Linemen#Passes#The League#Team Chemistry#Face#Tight Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchicitysports.com

Chris Simms ranks Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields near bottom of list at position

NFL analyst Chris Simms is at it again. During his annual Top 40 quarterback list on the “Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast“, the Pro Football Talk host ranked Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields as the 39th best quarterback in the NFL. Simms had Fields ranked one spot behind fellow rookie signal-caller...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Can USC QB Kedon Slovis Really Become a First Round Draft Pick?

Although the 2021 NFL Draft officially wrapped up one week ago in Cleveland, it's never too early to look ahead at the 2022 prospects. ESPN's senior draft analyst Todd McShay has already put together his 'way-too-early 2022 mock draft', and USC star Kedon Slovis is the first quarterback taken off the board.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals True Feelings on Free Agency Deal

Former USC Trojan JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed his true feelings on his experience with free agency in an interview with Pro Football Talk. The Pittsburgh Steeler recently re-signed a one-year deal worth $8 million, which was a mega steal for the black and yellow. Smith-Schuster was estimated to be worth around $14-$17 million dollars, but signed for less to stay with his team.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

USC Prospect 22' Dayne Shor Announces Commitment Date

2022 offensive tackle and USC target Dayne Shor officially announced his commitment date for Wednesday, July 31. Shor announced his top ten schools back in April, and USC made the list. Joining the Trojans is Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, Louisville, Tennessee and UCF who all remain in the running for Shor's commitment.
NBAPosted by
AllTrojans

Mock Draft Shows NBA Team Adding Evan Mobley To Young Core

Despite the 2021 NBA Draft being months away, mock draft season remains in full swing. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released his latest NBA mock draft, and like most pundits, he had Evan Mobley being selected No. 2 overall, but to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are one of the...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Clay Helton is 'So Happy' Jets Traded Sam Darnold to Carolina

When the news broke that former USC quarterback Sam Darnold was headed to the Carolina Panthers, many reacted with glee. Darnold was drafted by the New York Jets back in 2018, and played with the team for three seasons. However, the Jets lacked serious offensive weapons and protection for their QB1, which contributed to a poor record last season.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Former USC Standout Antwaun Woods Signs One-Year-Deal With New Team

Former USC defensive tackle Antwaun Woods is officially signing with the Indianapolis Colts. This news follows Woods' visit with the franchise on Monday, May 10. The Colts announced the news on Tuesday citing, "We have signed DT Antwaun Woods." The 28-year-old is 6'1", 318-pounds and most recently played for the...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Analysis: Why 49ers Got Mega Steal In Talanoa Hufanga

When you can get one of the best players in all of college football during day three of the NFL draft, that’s considered a 'steal'. The San Francisco 49ers selected former USC safety Talanoa Hufanga with the 180th pick in the fifth round on May 1, which was a huge victory for both parties.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

49ers GM John Lynch Sends Birthday Message to USC Legend Ronnie Lott

Ronnie Lott might just be considered USC and NFL royalty. Which is why it's not surprising that his former teams reached out on his birthday to send their well wishes. Lott played for the USC Trojans during his collegiate career and went on to become a first round pick in the 1981 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers. He was named All-Pro eight times, All-NFC six times, and All-AFC once. He was also named to the NFL’s 75th Anniversary Team.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

WATCH: Alijah Vera-Tucker First Practice with NY Jets

Day 1 is officially in the books for former USC Trojan Alijah Vera-Tucker, as he gets settled in with his new team in the Big Apple. Vera-Tucker was seen training with Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh, in a video posted on the teams Twitter page. To watch Alijah Vera-Tucker train...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Report: Another USC Running Back to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

247Sports reported on Tuesday morning that yet another USC running back is planning on entering the transfer portal. The report reveals that Stephen Carr is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal later this week. Last month, running backs coach, Mike Jinks, commented on the notion that the Trojans are...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Cleveland Cavaliers Assistant Coach Headed to USC

USC women's basketball is making big moves with the recent hire of former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Lindsay Gottlieb as their new head coach. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news writing. "Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Lindsay Gottlieb has agreed to a six-year contract to become women’s basketball coach at the University of Southern California, sources told ESPN"
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Can UDFA Olaijah Griffin Earn Starting Opportunity with Buffalo Bills?

Former USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin was heartbroken after he finished the 2021 NFL Draft without a phone call. However, that all changed after the Buffalo Bills made him an offer to sign as an undrafted free agent. Although things didn't go as planned, Griffin now has an incredible opportunity to get up to New York and prove all the naysayers wrong.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

Insider Claims Recruiting Will Be 'Pretty Dramatic' in June

It's been a long time coming, fifteen months to be exact. On June 1 the NCAA Dead Period will officially be lifted and in-person recruiting activities can resume. Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst, John Garcia Jr. has been gearing up for next month and is expecting a very busy June as most schools are taking full advantage of the Dead Period ending by using as many official visits as possible.