Tiger King is now a cryptocoin

By Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Tiger King pop culture wave has now crashed onto cryptocurrency. Tiger-King Crypto Coins are now available for purchase, according to the website of Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Money raised from the coins will go toward a defense fund created for Maldonado-Passage, the self-proclaimed Tiger King.

whnt.com
