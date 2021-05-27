Jefferson City police officer suffers minor injuries during Wednesday night assault

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City police officer suffered minor injuries during an assault Wednesday night.

According to a news release, officers stopped several people while trying to investigate a disturbance with weapons in the 200 block of W. Atchison. Police said three men kept walking and ignored officers. Eventually, police detained the men in connection with the investigation.

According to court documents Amadeo Gwin, 31, resisted and wrestled with one of the officers, causing them to fall to the ground. Gwin reportedly punched the officer several times and tried to take the officer's gun from its holster.

A second officer helped arrest Gwin. The first officer suffered minor injuries and his equipment was damaged. According to the release, this is not the first time the suspect has resisted arrest.

Gwin is charged with first degree assault, attempting to disarm an officer, two counts of resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Gwin was given no bond.

Officers arrested a second person for an outstanding municipal warrant.

