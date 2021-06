I have been a fan of horror games for as long as I have been gaming. The Silent Hill series captivated my imagination, and Resident Evil made zombies fun again. Yet, even though those series stand as some of the best in the genre, I also loved what Supermassive Games did with Until Dawn. It was the right level of camp and B-movie tropes to suck me in. I played the game many times over to find every potential secret and ending. Even with that, their follow-up series, the Dark Pictures Anthology somehow did not hit the same way, at least until I saw the new instalment House of Ashes.