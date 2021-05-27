Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoover, AL

How to watch: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas channel, radio, stream and game time

By Robbie Weinstein
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree months into the college baseball season, the matchup that fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. Vanderbilt and Arkansas will face off on Thursday night at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., with a spot in the semifinals on the line — and both teams will be turning to their respective aces. Kumar Rocker is expected to start for the No. 4 seed Commodores, while No. 1 seed Arkansas is expected to go with fellow All-SEC starter Patrick Wicklander.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
207K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoover, AL
Sports
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Arkansas State
Hoover, AL
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Tim Corbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Ncaa Tournament#Radio#Ct#Sec Network#Ncaa Tournament#Live Streaming#Ole Miss#Commodores#Sec Network Streaming#Wnsr 560 Am#95 9 Fm#Sec Teams#Nashville#40 Plus Games#Ala#Fellow All Sec#Link#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
College SportsPosted by
MassLive.com

Maryland vs. Virginia: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament National Championship Game (Mon. May 31)

It’s No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 3 Maryland in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament National Championship Game as the 2021 spring season comes down to just one more game to settle things. Both teams advanced via upsets over the weekend, with the Cavaliers taking down the top-seeded North Carolina squad. On the other side, the Terps soundly defeated No. 2 Duke with a 14-5 win. Monday’s title game will take place at Rentschler Field in East Harford, Connecticut.
College SportsHastings Tribune

Huskers, Huskies meet Friday in NCAA tournament

The No. 2 seed Nebraska baseball team (31-12) opens the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7 p.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against the No. 3 seed Northeastern Huskies (36-10, 20-3 CAA). It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Arkansas Razorbacks are the No. 1 overall seed...
Alabama StateRoll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Baseball Loses To NC State

Third seeded Alabama lost to second seeded North Carolina State by a score of 8-1 on Friday afternoon in the Ruston, Louisiana Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Host La Tech is playing Rider in Game Two and the Tide will play the loser of that game on Saturday. Bama fell to 31-25 on the season while NC State improved to 31-17.
Baseballolemisssports.com

Baseball Begins Road to Omaha Friday at Swayze Field

Watch • Listen • Live Stats • Tournament Central. • Ole Miss enters the NCAA Oxford Regional at 41-19 overall (18-12 SEC). The Rebels marched to the SEC Tournament semifinals with wins over Auburn, Georgia and Vanderbilt, going 3-2 in Hoover with two one-run losses to Arkansas and Vanderbilt. •...
Miami, FLPosted by
247Sports

RHP Alejandro Rosario to start NCAA Tournament opener

Freshman right-hander Alejandro Rosario will start on Friday (5:00 p.m., ACCN) against South Alabama when the Hurricanes open up at the NCAA Tournament. Miami (32-19) is the 2-seed at the Gainesville Regional and face 3-seed South Alabama (33-20), which is hitting .244 as a team and averaging 5.3 runs per game.
College Sportswxxv25.com

Southern Miss pitchers tabbed by Collegiate Baseball

The Southern Miss baseball team enters the NCAA Tournament as the nation leader in strikeout to walk ratio and it’s really not even close. The USM pitching staff has a clip of 4.28, 56 points above the next best program, thanks in large part to a pair of All-Americans. Today,...
Eugene, ORKTBS

LSU set to face Gonzaga in Eugene Regional Friday night

LSU baseball will begin it's NCAA Tournament run Friday in Eugene, Oregon when the Tigers face Gonzaga. · Friday, June 4 @ 9 p.m. CT (ESPN3) · PK Park in Eugene, Ore. · Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com. TV/ONLINE. · The game will be televised on ESPNU...
College SportsNCAA.com

2021 NCAA baseball tournament preview: Austin Regional

1. Texas: Regular Season Results | Team Stats and Leaders. 2. Arizona State: Regular Season Results | Team Stats and Leaders. 3. Fairfield: Regular Season Results | Team Stats and Leaders. 4. Southern: Regular Season Results | Team Stats and Leaders. Austin Regional Superlatives. Most Exciting Player: Drew Swift, Arizona...