How to watch: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas channel, radio, stream and game time

Three months into the college baseball season, the matchup that fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. Vanderbilt and Arkansas will face off on Thursday night at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., with a spot in the semifinals on the line — and both teams will be turning to their respective aces. Kumar Rocker is expected to start for the No. 4 seed Commodores, while No. 1 seed Arkansas is expected to go with fellow All-SEC starter Patrick Wicklander.