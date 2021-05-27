Cancel
Sonic: Origins brings Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, & Knuckles to current gen consoles

By Hope Bellingham
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sonic: Origins is a collection of classic Sonic the Hedgehog games that will launch next year. Announced during today’s Sonic Central stream, Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD are all returning in one nostalgic collection. The games will be remastered to today’s standards and include some fresh content, with Sega promising it will be releasing more information on this collection later this year.

