The 2022 Civic Has A Pretty Fun Easter Egg That I Think You Could Make Into A Model
I’m not exactly sure when automakers fully embraced the idea that for a little extra time when you’re designing injection-molded plastic bits for your car, you can include little visual treats that make people happy. And, generally, this plan works! People love finding little surprises (fun stuff, not a jumped timing chain) in their cars, and we call them Easter Eggs, after the practice of hiding similar things in video games, which was named after the practice of hiding actual dyed chicken eggs from a rabbit, which is a mammal that does not lay eggs, to somehow commemorate that Jesus didn’t stay dead for too long, or something. Anyway, Honda’s new Civic has one, and it’s great.jalopnik.com