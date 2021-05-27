The 2022 Civic Has A Pretty Fun Easter Egg That I Think You Could Make Into A Model

Amazon’s Alexa can help you do math, order more paper towels, wake you up in the morning, and keep you up to date with daily flash briefings. But, you might not be aware that there are also over 200 Alexa Easter eggs that will have you laughing for days. Alexa Easter eggs are hidden features or jokes within the software that aren’t disclosed to the public. The users have to find them on their own. Here are some of the best. Next, try out some of these Amazon Alexa skills you never knew existed.