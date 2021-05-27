NO. 21-4-01115-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Co-Administratrixes named below has been appointed as Co-Administratrixes of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administratrixes or the Co-Administratrixes’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: