Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

NO. 21-4-01115-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 7 days ago

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Co-Administratrixes named below has been appointed as Co-Administratrixes of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administratrixes or the Co-Administratrixes’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of:

www.tacomadailyindex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
City
Lakewood, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creditor#Estate#The Co Administratrixes#First Publication#Wsba#Curiale Hostnik Pllc#Rcw#Probate Proceedings#Non Probate Assets#Superior Court#Suite A 1 Tacoma#Jr#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington StateHeraldNet

Nigerian arrested in Washington unemployment fraud case

SEATTLE — A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to leave the country. Abidemi Rufai of Lekki, Nigeria appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used...
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...
Tacoma, WAthetacomaledger.com

The city of Tacoma proposes a public camping ban

The criminalization of homelessness is not a solution to the housing crisis. The creation of laws has never been to serve the masses, but rather to control them for the benefit of those in power. The criminalization of homelessness is a prime example of this fact. Laws that unjustly and disproportionately affect those without housing do nothing to help our communities, rather they work to further disenfranchise people in an unjust system.
Puyallup, WATacoma Daily Index

PUY-G-JV-2020-0020-Summons by Publication

Nature of Case: Appoint Guardian(s) for Minor Child(ren) TO: Michael Starr Jr and Latausha Penn Case Name: In re: C.S. and M.S.S.III (DOB(s): 02/04/2016, 06/28/2014 ); FLORENCE A STARR, Petitioner(s) v. MICHAEL S STARR JR,LATAUSHA ROSELENN PENN, Respondent(s). YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition...
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Authorities make first arrest in Washington unemployment scam

Authorities arrested a Nigerian citizen suspected of playing a role in a scam that saw nearly $650 million get paid out in fraudulent unemployment claims in Washington state last spring. State Auditor responds to ESD’s claim that audit numbers are ‘inflated’. Abidemi Rufai, 42, was apprehended last Friday by authorities...
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Tacoma, WATacoma Daily Index

ES21-0491F-Call for Bids

Black Bark for TAGRO Operations (Re-Bid) Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:. By Carrier:. City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division. Tacoma Public Utilities. 3628 S 35th Street. Tacoma, WA 98409. In Person:. City of Tacoma Procurement...
Washington StateHerald-Times

Braun: Washington shouldn't reform local police depts.

Over the past year I have spent many hours listening to law enforcement officers and police groups, and as discussions of policing reform continue to dominate the news and threaten to upend the policing profession and the protections afforded to those who wear the badge, two things are very clear to me: No one does a more difficult job than our nation’s law enforcement, and the federal government is not where these discussions should be taking place.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Candidate filing week begins Monday, May 17

190 nonpartisan local offices are open for election this year in Pierce County. Offices where more than two candidates file will appear in the primary election. All other offices will advance to the general election (RCW 29A.52.220). Filing for Office. Online candidate filing opens Monday, May 17, at 9 a.m....
Pierce County, WAOlympian

Tiny home village for homeless veterans opens in Pierce County

A tiny home village in the Puyallup Valley welcomed its first four residents the week of May 10 and soon will be home to dozens of Washington’s homeless veterans. The Orting Veterans Village, built on the grounds of the Washington Soldier’s Home, will house 35 homeless veterans at full capacity. COVID-19 mitigation efforts have caused the move-in process to slow down.
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

Washington Sen. Patty Murray announces her re-election campaign

SEATTLE, Wash. — Democratic Senator Patty Murray is once again running for re-election, kicking off her 2022 campaign with an announcement on Monday morning. She faces competition from two Washington state Democrats, two independents and Pasco Republican Tiffany Smiley. Sen. Patty Murray was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992...