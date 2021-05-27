Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

By MARK KENNEDY
Posted by 
FOX26
FOX26
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) - Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn't "Toxic." The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage "Once Upon a One More Time," featuring Spears' tunes, including "Oops! I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Stronger" and "Toxic."

kmph.com
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairy Tale#Classic Songs#Classic Music#Cinderella#Musical Theatre#Ap#Snow White#Fx#Hulu#The New York Times#Framing Britney#Popular Songs#Broadway#Woke Princesses#Feminist#The Temptations#Sidney Harman Hall#Offerings#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesWUSA

Pink Wishes She Had 'Reached Out More' to Britney Spears

Pink wishes she had been there for Britney Spears back in the day. The 41-year-old singer was on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and was asked by a fan about the recent New York Times' documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which focuses on Spears' conservatorship. "I love Britney....
Celebrities101 WIXX

Britney Spears honors Princess Diana: “She wanted to be the heart of the people”

Britney Spears honored the late Princess Diana in an emotional tribute on Thursday. The Grammy-winner explained what it is about Diana’s legacy that moved her. “She never wanted to be the queen … she wanted to be the heart of the people,” Spears, 39, penned on Instagram while sharing a photo of the late Princess of Wales attending a 1983 visit to Aukland. The singer also included and a snap of Diana’s thousands of mourners attending funeral services on September 6, 1997.
Celebritiesdigg.com

'The Battle For Britney' Examines Claim That Spears Has Dementia — And Who Profits If It's True

A new documentary about Britney Spears, BBC Select's "The Battle for Britney," examines a disturbing theory around Spears's conservatorship: whether she has dementia. "The Battle for Britney" joins the NY Times and Hulu's documentary "Framing Britney Spears" in investigating Spears's conservatorship, her father's role in it and the events that led up to her disappearance from public life. Though Spears's recent Instagram posts counter fans' insistence that she's being held captive, the documentaries reveal concerning aspects of her conservatorship. Fans surfaced court records that, while the BBC couldn't confirm their authenticity, seem legitimate.
Performing ArtsBroadway.com

Britney Spears Jukebox Musical Once Upon a One More Time to Premiere at D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company

This news has us dancing 'til the world ends! The delayed world premiere of the new Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time is happening this year at Washington, D.C's Shakespeare Theatre Company. It will have a limited run beginning November 29, 2021 through January 2, 2022. The musical was originally announced to premiere at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19. Casting for the D.C. production will be announced soon.
MusicUSA Today

Britney Spears' songs are coming to Broadway as a feminist musical about Disney princesses

NEW YORK — Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn’t “Toxic.”. The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring Spears’ tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.”
EntertainmentInside the Magic

Britney Spears Music Set to Underscore a Disney Princess Musical

When people think of a Disney princess, they often do not think of pop sensation Britney Spears. Although Spears may have had the Disney princess look to her, her music style did not match the more musical-esque style that most Disney films are comprised of. That being said, Spears did...
Performing ArtsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Britney Spears and ... Shakespeare Theatre? Built on an unlikely coupling, a musical with her songs might be bound for Broadway

Counting on the results being "Lucky" rather than "Toxic," Broadway producers and the Shakespeare Theatre Company have joined forces for the world premiere this fall of an unlikely show: "Once Upon a One More Time," a fractured fairy-tale musical built around the songbook of Britney Spears. Yes, Washington. D.C.'s Tony-winning...
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Britney Spears' love of horse-riding

Britney Spears loves to go horse-riding. The 'Toxic' hitmaker took to social media to share her love of the sport, as she uploaded a video of her riding on horseback around the paddock on her Instagram account. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Riding is my favourite thing to do." Britney...
MusicAlternative Press

VOWWS give Britney Spears’ “Womanizer” a dark, lo-fi twist—watch

If you think death-pop and Britney Spears don’t mix, you’re simply wrong. Los Angeles-based duo VOWWS have released a gritty rendition of Britney Spears’ chart-topping “Womanizer,” and it’s everything you didn’t know you needed in your life right now. True to the band’s dark aesthetic, the cover is much more...
Mental Healththermtide.com

Review: ‘Framing Britney Spears’ shares a sobering look into the life of a popstar

On Feb. 5, from the show The New York Times Presents on Hulu came a new emotional celebrity documentary called Framing Britney Spears. Framing Britney Spears surrounds the controversial 13-year conservatorship that involves singer-songwriter Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears. It discusses Britney’s extraordinary rise to stardom as well as her brutal downfall, revealing just how vile and shocking the media can be when it comes to the treatment of celebrities.
EntertainmentVulture

Perfectly Named Britney Spears Musical Will Have Its World Premiere in D.C.

We always wanted to use this picture for something. An absolute pop icon posing with Britney Spears. Photo: NY Daily News via Getty Images. Once upon a time, in a faraway land called pre-pandemic America, we reported that a Britney Spears jukebox musical called Once Upon a One More Time was preparing for a limited Chicago run before opening on Broadway. Then the pandemic happened, and plans for the musical were dashed, until now. On Thursday, the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., announced that they will be staging the world premiere of the musical, beginning this November. Yes, a show where fairytale princesses learn “there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss” after “a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps,” and their emancipation is sung to the tune of Spears hits like “Lucky,” and “Stronger,” will be performed by a Shakespearean troupe in the nation’s capital. The announcement still describes the show, directed and choreographed by husband-and-wife team Keone and Mari Madrid, as “Broadway-bound,” so New Yorkers can start looking forward to … I’m just spitballing, here … Cinderella singing “Toxic” but now it’s about masculinity in the workplace. Still wouldn’t be as cringe as how Moulin Rouge! used it.
Beauty & FashionGrazia

The Britney Spears Looks From The Noughties That Are Due For A Comeback

Instagram might be something of a modern evil, but it does occasionally deliver some gold. And today's reason to repeatedly ignore your time limit comes courtesy of Britney Spears. The singer has posted a fashion flashback to some of her most memorable looks from the early Noughties. 'Bringing it back to the 2000s when everything was simpler before social media!!!!' she posted yesterday, 'Should I bring these outfits back?'
CelebritiesPeople

Britney Spears Shows Off New Bubblegum Pink Hair Wearing a Sexy Leopard-Print Catsuit

Britney Spears just debuted her new hair hue in the fiercest way possible. The 39-year-old pop star has rocked her signature golden blonde hair color for decades (with the exception of a brief stint as a brunette in then mid-'00s), but she just made a big change. Spears unveiled a new pastel pink hue on Instagram as she channeled her inner Catwoman in a curve-hugging leopard-print onesie.
MusicPopculture

Megan Fox's Britney Spears Impression Will Make You Do a Double Take

Kelly Clarkson was not the only talented singer on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Megan Fox proved she could have a second career as a Britney Spears impersonator when she sang some of the pop star's songs while explaining how important they are for her. The Rogue star revealed that she listens to Spears' classics to overcome her fear of flying.
Books & Literaturelifesavvy.com

9 Novels That Put a Spin On Popular Fairy Tales

We all grow up reading classic fairy tales like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and The Wizard of Oz. Here are a few novels that put a spin on stories from your childhood. Many of the fairy tales we know are already retellings of the classics. Disney’s The Little Mermaid, for example, gives Ariel a happy ending with Prince Eric. In Hans Christian Andersen’s original story, however, the Little Mermaid does not win the heart of the prince and is turned to sea foam at the end of the book. Other retellings, like Disney’s take on The Snow Queen in the movie Frozen, have happier endings.