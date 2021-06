Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy James Fox and Deputy Hobie Daugherty were called out to Lake Road where a man was reportedly holding a woman at gunpoint. Deputies arrived to find a woman on the porch. She told them she and 37-year-old Stephen Wombles had argued leading to a physical altercation. She said she ran outside and called police when Wombles pulled a gun on her. Deputies discovered that Wombles was still inside the house and potentially still armed. Deputies were able to convince Wombles to come outside with his hands up but his handgun was in his waistband. He was arrested without further incident and charged with wanton endangerment and assault. Wombles was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.