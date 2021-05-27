Cancel
Bennington, VT

DPW Roadwork May 31 – June 04, 2021

By Linda Bermudez
benningtonvt.org
 13 days ago

REMINDER: Town Office will be CLOSED Monday May 31, 2021 in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday. Additionally, there will be NO Town Roadwork on Monday May 31st, 2021. Chapel Road: Crossover to N.Branch St : will be CLOSED to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA Contractors continue the next phase of PFOA Water Main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Rd from the Crossover intersection. Men and equipment will be in the roadway. Please find Alternate Route.

