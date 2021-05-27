Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Orser Capital Management LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrser Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Management#Bkn#Asset Management#Fund Management#Capital Investment#Bkn#Lpl Financial Llc#Fiera Capital Corp#Blackrock Advisors#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Hightower Advisors Llc#Company#Institutional Investors#Fixed Income Markets#Municipal Obligations#Midday Trading#June#Federal Income Taxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 312.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,325 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 17,031 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 130,388 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. A number of other institutional investors and...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lifted to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1,450 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. A number of other hedge funds have also recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “. Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. JOYY has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $94,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,393 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.25% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $76,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,668 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of EPAM Systems worth $62,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,435 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2,459.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $331,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.