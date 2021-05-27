Orser Capital Management LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)
Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com