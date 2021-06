Mississippi State has not announced their pitching plans for the weekend, but fans should expect to see left hander Christian MacLeod at some point. The talented southpaw is 5-4 on the season with a 3.60 ERA. The month of May has been up and down for MacLeod. Back on May 7th against South Carolina, the Huntsville, Alabama product threw seven shutout innings in a one-hit performance. For his efforts, MacLeod was named SEC pitcher of the week.