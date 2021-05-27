Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

No. 21-4-03588-8 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 7 days ago

MICHAEL SMITH, Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

www.tacomadailyindex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Creditors#Superior Court#Wsba#Rcw#Nonprobate Assets#Superior Court#Seventh Avenue#Personal Representative#County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington StateTacoma Daily Index

No. 21-4-03270-6 KNT- NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, KING COUNTY. CLARA MAE OGLE, Deceased. Gretchen Lee Waller has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Pacific County, WAchinookobserver.com

ESTATE OF John Eric Larson, Deceased. Case No. 21-4-00039-25 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

John Eric Larson, Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and nonprobate assets.
Washington StateTacoma Daily Index

No. 21-4-00467-8-NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

No. 21-4-00467-8 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION ON SALE OF REAL PROPERTY. DONALD G. LAPIERIE, An Incapacitated Person, COMES NOW the Guardian and hereby publishes the following Notice of Guardianship Sale: In compliance with R.C.W. 11.92.115 and the Order Directing Sale entered in this Court on May 24, 2021, the Guardian is causing due and proper notice to be given of such sale by publication as required by law for a sale by negotiation of real property. Such notice includes the legal description of said property, the selling price, and the date on which said sale would be presented to the Court for confirmation. Said selling price is $240,000.00 or 106.67% of the appraised value. WHEREFORE, the sale of real property set forth below will be confirmed on.
Michigan StateCadillac News

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF WEXFORD NOTICE TO CREDITORS DECEDENT'S ESTATE FILE NO.

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF WEXFORD NOTICE TO CREDITORS DECEDENT'S ESTATE FILE NO. 2021-9571-DE Estate of Glenn Jay Stickney. Date of birth: 3/8/1956. Notice to creditors: The decedent, Glenn Jay Stickney, died September 10, 2020. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Gary Stickney, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 437 E. Division St., Cadillac and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Dated: May 17, 2021 Lorri B. King (P42564), 140 Paluster St., Cadillac, Michigan 49601, (231) 779-9000 Gary Stickney, 7209 N. 11 Rd., Mesick, Michigan 49668, (231) 885-2167 May 20.
Delta, UTmillardccp.com

Notice of Intent: Materion 6/2/21

A Notice of Intent for the following project submitted in accordance with R307-401-1, Utah Administrative Code (UAC), has been received for consideration by the Director:. Location: Materion Natural Resources - Delta Mill – PO Box 815, Delta, UT. Project Description: Materion Natural Resources has requested to expand its existing tailings...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

CREDITOR'S NOTICE Having Qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Roger Kingsbury Dyer

CREDITOR'S NOTICE Having Qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Roger Kingsbury Dyer, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the Estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 370 North Main St., Ste. 300, Waynesville, NC 28786 on or before the 5th day of August, 2021 as this Notice will be placed in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment. This the 27th day of April, 2021. David Dyer Administrator of the Estate of Roger Kingsbury Dyer C/O Woodrow H. Griffin Griffin & Schaefer, P.A. 370 N. Main Street, Suite 300 Waynesville, NC 28786 9-12e.
Newcastle, WYnewslj.com

05.20.2021 Legal Notice 4

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of May, 2021 the following Restaurant License filed an applications for a New Restaurant Liquor License. Protests, if there be any, against the issuance of these licenses, will be heard at the hour of 7:30 p.m. on Monday June 6, 2021 in the City Council Chambers, Newcastle, Wyoming.
Real EstateMy Daily Record.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William Irvin Warren, deceased, late of Collier …

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William Irvin Warren, deceased, late of Collier County, Florida, this is to notify all persons having claims against the Estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of August 2021, or this notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment. This the 21st day of May, 2021. c/o Madison E. Bullard, Jr., Attorney for H. Lawrence Sanderson & James M. Yates, Jr., Co-Executors of the Estate of William Irvin Warren PO Box 17803 Raleigh, NC 27619 5/21,28; 6/4,11/2021.
Omaha, NEomahadailyrecord.com

CITY OF OMAHA PUBLIC NOTICES 5/21/21

The City Council of the City of Omaha will have a Pre-Council Meeting at 10:30 A.M. in the Roskens Room, Omaha/Douglas Civic Center, 1819 Farnam Street, for the purpose of discussing the agenda items and briefing and discussion of public business; and a regular Council Meeting at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in the Legislative Chambers of the Omaha/Douglas Civic Center in Omaha, Nebraska. This meeting will have video conference capability. Proposed agenda kept continually current shall be available for public inspection in the Omaha/Douglas Civic Center at the Office of the City Clerk, but the Council shall have the right to modify the agenda to include items of an emergency nature only at such public meeting when convened. The video conference details and an agenda for the meeting is posted on the City of Omaha website at www.cityofomaha.org.
Douglas County, NEomahadailyrecord.com

DOUGLAS COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 5/21/21

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the Douglas County Housing Authority will hold the monthly Board meeting on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/333458709. You can also dial in using your phone at +1 (872) 240-3412. The access code is: 333-458-709. The meeting is open to the public. The agenda for this meeting is kept continuously current and available for inspection via this email: karens@douglascountyhousing.com.
Nebraska Stateomahadailyrecord.com

STATE OF NEBRASKA PUBLIC NOTICES 5/27/21

The following application(s) may be inspected at the office of the Nebraska Public Service Commission during regular office hours. Interventions must be filed with the Commission in the manner and within the time prescribed in Section 14 of the Rules of Commission Procedure, Title 291, NAC Chapter 1. AD-697r: In...
Scipio, UTmillardccp.com

Notice: Scipio Town 5/26/21

Notice is hereby given that the Lynndyl Town Council will be holding a public hearing on June 2, 2021 at 7PM in the Lynndyl Town Hall located at 98 E. Center Street in Lynndyl Utah to receive public comment on the adoption of the 2021-22 Budget. Lynndyl Town Clerk. Published...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Estate of Conard Bill Wheatley

EXECUTOR’S - ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE. Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Conard Bill Wheatley of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claim against the Estate of Conard Bill Wheatley to present them to the undersigned on or before September 3, 2021 or the claim will be forever barred thereafter.
La Crosse County, WIWinona Daily News

Notice CCLS RFP 5-21

Legal Notice La Crosse County Human Services Department, Justice Support Services Section, System of Care Unit, invites your qualifications and proposals for providing Community Cultural Liaison Services until 3:00 p.m. June 18, 2021. There is a Vendor Conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, via Microsoft Teams link (email csander@lacrosscounty.org to obtain link). The Request for Proposal may be found on the La Crosse County website at https://lacrossecounty.org/home/business/requests-for-proposals/requests-for-proposals. 6/1 LAC80168 WNAXLP.
Millard County, UTmillardccp.com

Notice to Water Users 5/26/21

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights in Millard County. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Jun. 22, 2021 either electronically using the Division's on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.
Pickens County, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Courier legals Notices 5-26-21

Jane Doe Plaintiff vs Angel Atkins and Minor Child Curtis. You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption, which was filed in the Greenville County Family Court on March 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you and to serve a copy of your answer to the said Complaint for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption on the subscribers at their offices, 210 S Main Street Fountain Inn, South Carolina, 29644 within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiffs in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
South Burlington, VTvtcng.com

City home reappraisal notices to mail June 4

South Burlington property-owners can look forward to June 4 to find out the new value of their home following the city-wide property reappraisal. Residential values are going “through the roof,” said director of tax collection and assessment Martha Lyons, though she declined to specify by how much so as not to jumpstart the appeal process.
Tenaha, TXscttx.com

City of Tenaha Governing Body Notice of June 8 Meeting

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum. 5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items, or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.
Muskegon, MImuskegon-mi.gov

City of Muskegon Downtown Development Authority Cancellation Notice 6-8-2021

The Brownfield Redevelopment Authority-Downtown Development Authority Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday June 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Muskegon City Hall, 933 Terrace, second floor conference room, Muskegon, MI 49440 and live on the city’s Facebook page has been cancelled. AMERICAN DISABILITY ACT POLICY FOR ACCESS TO OPEN MEETINGS OF...