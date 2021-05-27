Cancel
Queens, NY

4 women in critical condition after townhouse fire in Ozone Park

Queens Daily News
 8 days ago

(Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(QUEENS, N.Y.) New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced four women were in critical condition after a fire broke out in a townhouse in Ozone Park, Queens on Thursday, according to ABC 7 NY.

The women, said to be "clinging to life," were lucky to survive the blaze as the apartment had no working smoke alarms, Nigro said.

The fire started on the third floor of the townhouse on 101st Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m. Neighbors spoke to ABC 7, saying they smelled smoke and were knocking on the third floor apartment's front door to no response.

Multiple firefighter units reported to the scene and managed to rescue four unconscious women who were inside the third floor apartment, per ABC 7.

The women, believed to be in their 30s and 40s, were transported to Jamaica Medical Center and listed under critical condition.

"Because these four women were not alerted to this fire, the call came from an adjoining building," Nigro said. "They were not alerted by a smoke alarm, and that's just very sad."

FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan told ABC 7 that the building's firewalls worked properly, stopping the spread and saving others.

"This is newer construction, so it's partitioned off with firewalls," Brennan said. "So those walls did hold the fire to that one apartment."

Investigators remain at the scene as they look to find what ignited the flames.

According to the FDNYalerts Twitter page, the fire was under control by 5:05 a.m.

Queens, NY
