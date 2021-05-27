Mayor Lightfoot sued for only giving anniversary interviews to journalists of color

CHICAGO – Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today a Building Decarbonization Working Group that will craft recommendations to chart a course that will dramatically reduce the emissions from the built environment and further a green economic recovery in Chicago. Currently, buildings account for 70% of Chicago’s greenhouse gas emissions and the City must reduce energy consumption in buildings to meet its long-term climate goals. The Working Group will recommend policies and programs for an equity-focused building emission reduction strategy that lowers economic burdens on residents and businesses, reduces energy insecurity for communities of color, and uses an equity lens to assess the cost and impact of these strategies. This effort will lead to a significant step towards the City’s commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement and power 100% of buildings citywide with renewable energy by 2035.