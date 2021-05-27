Cancel
Mayor Lightfoot sued for only giving anniversary interviews to journalists of color

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing a lawsuit after her controversial announcement to only give one-on-one interviews to journalists of color. Thomas Catenacci, a reporter with the right-wing news site The Daily Caller, is suing Lightfoot in wake of what he calls a violation of his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

