Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Jaipur Living partners with Kevin O’Brien

homeaccentstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRug and soft goods manufacturer Jaipur Living and textile designer Kevin O’Brien have joined forces on a pair of rug collections, Human/Nature and Land, Sea, Sky. “This collaboration came together beautifully! We were working on some exciting new concepts for Jaipur Living and immediately thought of Kevin,” said Steve Sorrow, vice president of product design and development at Jaipur Living. “His design aesthetic was perfect with our new innovative constructions. We quickly decided to explore together knowing his specialty is burn out silk and stunning, versatile designs. Collaboration is where the magic happens.”

www.homeaccentstoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Design#Textile#Jaipur Living#Rug Collections#Collaboration#Designs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Inspired Senior Living partners with Serenity Engage to improve communications in senior living communities Tenfold

Atlanta, Georgia -- (June 4) -- Last year the COVID-19 pandemic created increasing challenges for those with family members in senior living communities. Inspired Senior Living is happy to announce that it has partnered with Serenity Engage to save time for staff, and enable families to stay connected to the care their loved one is receiving. Serenity is a HIPAA-compliant and intuitive app that connects the entire care team in a single platform. The Serenity Engage platform makes it possible for community staff, third-party providers, and family members to keep everyone on the same page at the same time. This includes senior living, memory care, hospice, home health and home care. Inspired Senior Living is working with Serenity Engage to introduce the app to senior living communities in the United States. “We feel that this partnership is the answer to helping senior care teams operate more efficiently, and families to know what’s happening with their loved one easily and in real-time,” said Kelli Easterling, VP of Sales, Inspired Southerner Public Relations. “Last year was incredibly hard for both communities and family members. This partnership ensures that communication channels remain open no matter what the circumstances are at any given time.” The app’s purpose is to increase staff productivity by streamlining the communications process and ensuring the entire care team is on the same page. On average, facilities that use the app have seen a 3-5 hour per week time savings per key staff. That equates to about $53,000 per year. “Better communication directly impacts the bottom line,” said Katherine Wells, CEO, Serenity Engage. “Streamlining internal communication creates more time for care. Communities that use Serenity Engage are seeing significantly more referrals, a tenfold increase in staff job satisfaction, and happier families.” In addition to working with Serenity Engage, Inspired Senior Living also can provide senior living communities with a comprehensive PR, marketing and communications strategy to help create a positive brand image. Inspired Senior Living also helps plan and prepare for a crisis by creating a solid crisis communication plan that can be implemented at a moment’s notice. To schedule your free consultation for PR services or a demonstration of the Serenity Engage app, contact Kelli Easterling, VP of Sales, Inspired Senior Living.
Technologywhattheythink.com

Tecnau & HP Partner for “Spring Forward with Tecnau” live Virtual Event

In a first-ever virtual opportunity, Tecnau and HP will showcase leading-edge end-to-end digital printing solutions at Tecnau's live virtual event, “Spring Forward with Tecnau” taking place on June 3rd. Registration is now open (see link at bottom)!. HP will present the latest innovations in continuous feed inkjet printing, coming to...
Businessmartechseries.com

Square And Noble Partner To Digitize Live Event Concession Commerce

Noble, the consumer-centric digital commerce and marketing platform for onsite experiences, announced today that the company has partnered with Square to provide online payment processing of food and drink for live events. A member of the Square Solutions Partner Program and available on the Square App Marketplace, the Noble platform is integrated into the Square point-of-sale (POS) to combine back and front of house operations to help live event business owners securely and easily process payments.
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Jaipur Candle - Medium

Wandering through the bustling streets of Jaipur, surrounded by ornate architectural beauty. Masala Chai filling the warm air, mixed with hints of spices from the nearby street vendors. My range of candles are hand-poured in South East London by Mckinley & Paget. They are made of a unique blend of...
Industrymetroatlantaceo.com

Wellspring Living Completes First Campaign Mural with Partner Delta Air Lines

Wellspring Living is pleased to announce today the completion of their first 20th anniversary mural with the campaign partner, Delta Air Lines. The mural was brought to life by 20 Delta volunteers from across the company including pilots, mechanics, airport customer service agents, flight attendants, and IT and marketing professionals, and is now prominently displayed at Delta’s headquarters at their In-Flight Training Center where hundreds of employees walk through daily.