Jaipur Living partners with Kevin O’Brien

Atlanta, Georgia -- (June 4) -- Last year the COVID-19 pandemic created increasing challenges for those with family members in senior living communities. Inspired Senior Living is happy to announce that it has partnered with Serenity Engage to save time for staff, and enable families to stay connected to the care their loved one is receiving. Serenity is a HIPAA-compliant and intuitive app that connects the entire care team in a single platform. The Serenity Engage platform makes it possible for community staff, third-party providers, and family members to keep everyone on the same page at the same time. This includes senior living, memory care, hospice, home health and home care. Inspired Senior Living is working with Serenity Engage to introduce the app to senior living communities in the United States. “We feel that this partnership is the answer to helping senior care teams operate more efficiently, and families to know what’s happening with their loved one easily and in real-time,” said Kelli Easterling, VP of Sales, Inspired Southerner Public Relations. “Last year was incredibly hard for both communities and family members. This partnership ensures that communication channels remain open no matter what the circumstances are at any given time.” The app’s purpose is to increase staff productivity by streamlining the communications process and ensuring the entire care team is on the same page. On average, facilities that use the app have seen a 3-5 hour per week time savings per key staff. That equates to about $53,000 per year. “Better communication directly impacts the bottom line,” said Katherine Wells, CEO, Serenity Engage. “Streamlining internal communication creates more time for care. Communities that use Serenity Engage are seeing significantly more referrals, a tenfold increase in staff job satisfaction, and happier families.” In addition to working with Serenity Engage, Inspired Senior Living also can provide senior living communities with a comprehensive PR, marketing and communications strategy to help create a positive brand image. Inspired Senior Living also helps plan and prepare for a crisis by creating a solid crisis communication plan that can be implemented at a moment’s notice. To schedule your free consultation for PR services or a demonstration of the Serenity Engage app, contact Kelli Easterling, VP of Sales, Inspired Senior Living.