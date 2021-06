It sure didn’t take Tyler Rycenga long to shake off the rust during Saturday night’s Limited Late Model feature races. Rycenga finished third in the first 25-lap feature, then came back and stunned the field by winning the second. What made his finishes such a surprise was that Rycenga hadn’t raced anywhere since 2017. And he raced just twice that season - competing in a Super Late Model race at Berlin and another at Owosso Speedway.