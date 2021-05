Speaking at the regular assembly meeting of Izmir Chamber of Commerce (IZTO) in May, Chairman of the Board of IZTO Mahmut Özgener stated that they established a working group related to Kemalpaşa Logistics Village and said, “There is no other area in our country that can carry out land-sea-train line integration in such a wide hinterland. However, we consider it a deficiency that there is no logistics center with multi-transport features that is still active in our city. When evaluated in this context, we believe that Kemalpaşa Logistics Village will play an important role in overcoming this deficiency. I am talking about such a concrete and advanced project. "After our working group finishes its work, we will take all the permissions and take action," he said.