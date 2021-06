The President’s Commission on Gender Identity/Expression and Sexual Orientation (GIESO) has created a new pilot program called GIESO Guides to help new LGBTQ+ faculty and staff as they on-board at any WSU location. As a GIESO Guide, you would serve as a point of contact, and a person to support/mentor new colleagues and offer personal insight to housing, childcare, community, healthcare, and other pertinent topics. Time requirements are expected to be minimal and may involve answering a few emails and/or meeting with new folks from time to time. We anticipate the period between spring and summer to be the busiest time of the year.