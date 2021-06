A Camdenton woman was injured Sunday morning in a collision on Highway 5, just south of Highway 7 in Camden County. The incident occurred when an eastbound 2013 Nissan Murano being driven by 20-year-old Victoria Griffith of Odessa, Mo., failed to yield to a southbound 2000 Ford Ranger being driven by 30-year-old Tiffany Atterberry of Camdenton. Atterberry's Ford Ranger struck the left side of Griffith's Nissan Murano and Atterberry, who was reported to be wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. Griffith was also wearing a safety device and was not reported to have any injuries.