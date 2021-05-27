Cancel
Josh Ruben’s Werewolves Within Trailer: A Whodunnit With Teeth

By Kylie Hemmert
Coming Soon!
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIFC Films has released the official trailer and poster for director Josh Ruben’s (Scare Me) horror comedy Werewolves Within. The whodunnit genre mashup was written by Mishna Wolff (I’m Down) and will make its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, June 16, along with a virtual screening on Thursday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m. ET at home. Based on Ubisoft’s popular VR game of the same name, Werewolves Within will arrive in theaters on June 25, followed by a VOD and Digital release on July 2.

www.comingsoon.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
