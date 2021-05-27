Josh Ruben’s Werewolves Within Trailer: A Whodunnit With Teeth

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for PAW Patrol: The Movie. The film, which will open in theaters on August 20th, was first announced back in February 2020, is a feature-length version of the hit children's television series, PAW Patrol. The series centers around a group of talking dogs who use specialized equipment to solve crimes and avert disasters in a small town. PAW Patrol: The Movie will be their biggest adventure yet and will see the heroic pups gain help from a new ally as well as be equipped with all new gear. The animated film is directed by Cal Brunker with a screenplay by Billy Frolick, Cal Brunker, and Bob Barlen.