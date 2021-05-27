Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Flash Grant Funding

sbbowl.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Barbara Bowl Outreach has funding to help! If you are involved with a Performing Arts organization or program focused on youth, there is an avenue to help with emergencies and shortfall. Flash Grants respond quickly to your emergency funding needs coming from COVID-19 and/or other unforeseen circumstances. These grants...

#Charity#Grant Funding#Emergency Relief#Performing Arts#Sbbowl News Info#Flash Grants#Immediate Relief#Youth#Urgent Situations
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Volunteers Needed at Wildlife Care Network

Volunteers make up an important part of the team at Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN). Spring baby season is in full swing, and SBWCN is urgently looking for more volunteers during this busy time of year! There are two volunteer positions that are in critical need right now:. 1....
Santa Barbara County, CAnprnsb.org

Maria McCall Joins Family Service Agency Board of Directors

Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County, also known as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House By The Park, is pleased to announce the appointment of Montecito Bank & Trust Vice President/MClub Director, Maria McCall, to its Board of Directors. “We’re excited to add...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vaccine Equity Project Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has led a variety of collaborative initiatives, with respect to COVID-19 response, involving numerous partners and funders from the philanthropic, nonprofit, education, and government sectors. One of these collaborative models is the Critical Needs Fund (CNF), a philanthropic “financial pool” managed by UWSBC through which donations are received and distributed to donor-designated community organizations to address specific and urgent public health related challenges. Early in the pandemic, the CNF invested in partnership with the County Public Health Department (PHD) to increase our communities’ Isolation and Quarantine capacity (hotel rooms) for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no safe place to self-isolate.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Santa Barbara, CAKEYT

Volunteers dive down to keep Santa Barbara Harbor clean

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The seafloor in any busy harbor may be littered with lost or discarded junk, impacting the environment just like litter on land. Ever wonder, “What’s down there, where does it come from, and does anybody ever clean it up?”. On Sunday, May 16th you’ll find out.
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Santa Barbara County

There were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Santa Barbara County, according to the county Public Health Department. The county has confirmed 34,391 residents have been infected with the coronavirus since the first positive case was reported in March 2020, the online status report released Sunday showed.
Goleta, CASanta Barbara Independent

City of Goleta Releases New Video on LED Street Lighting Project

GOLETA, CA, May 13, 2021 – LED lights will be coming to Goleta streets in late summer/early fall. The City will be replacing more than 1,300 High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) streetlight fixtures throughout Goleta with new energy efficient LED streetlights. Watch our new video explaining this project featuring Public Works staff. The video is available in English (https://youtu.be/6zgKww9XIiQ) and Spanish (https://youtu.be/j9-r-2zLi9Q). The new lights will save the City money, require less maintenance, provide clearer lighting and are better for the environment. The project is expected to save Goleta over 345,000 kilowatt hours and approximately $115,000 in energy costs in the first year after the project is implemented.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Goleta, CAcityofgoleta.org

News List Old

Santa Barbara County is reporting 7 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. There are 74 cases still infectious, with 17 cases hospitalized, 4 of them in the ICU. Confirmed case count is 34,365.More info: https://publichealthsbc.org/
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Looks to Yolo County for Criminal Justice Reform

Governments across the country are grappling with criminal justice reform but are hampered by the lack of accurate data on which to base new policies and actions. Counties in California, including Santa Barbara, are looking for ways to gather this needed information effectively. The small county of Yolo in the...