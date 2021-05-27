Flash Grant Funding

GOLETA, CA, May 13, 2021 – LED lights will be coming to Goleta streets in late summer/early fall. The City will be replacing more than 1,300 High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) streetlight fixtures throughout Goleta with new energy efficient LED streetlights. Watch our new video explaining this project featuring Public Works staff. The video is available in English (https://youtu.be/6zgKww9XIiQ) and Spanish (https://youtu.be/j9-r-2zLi9Q). The new lights will save the City money, require less maintenance, provide clearer lighting and are better for the environment. The project is expected to save Goleta over 345,000 kilowatt hours and approximately $115,000 in energy costs in the first year after the project is implemented.