Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, South CR 325E south of East CR 100S, Warsaw. Driver: Skyler N. Randall, 19, North CR 225E, Warsaw. Randall was traveling southbound on CR 325E, Warsaw. Randall tried to go into the entrance to TSC and said he lost control. His vehicle hit a post belonging to Autumn Creek Co. (Anthony Chiropractic), knocking the post over. Damage: Up to $10,000.