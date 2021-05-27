Cancel
Kosciusko County, IN

Area Accident Reports

By Staff Reporter
inkfreenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, South CR 325E south of East CR 100S, Warsaw. Driver: Skyler N. Randall, 19, North CR 225E, Warsaw. Randall was traveling southbound on CR 325E, Warsaw. Randall tried to go into the entrance to TSC and said he lost control. His vehicle hit a post belonging to Autumn Creek Co. (Anthony Chiropractic), knocking the post over. Damage: Up to $10,000.

