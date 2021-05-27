Area Accident Reports

Peter “Pete” A. Schaaf, of Leesburg, passed away at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw at the age of 83. He was born on July 22, 1937, in Wabash, to Hueston Everett Schaaf and Rosetta Rebecca Slagel Schaaf. He was never alone growing up as he was a part of a big family with MANY sisters and one brother. He married Geraldine Dye Schaaf, the perfect lady to share his life with, on Dec. 6, 1967. They shared 40 years of marriage together before she passed away on Dec. 23, 2007.