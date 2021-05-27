Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.