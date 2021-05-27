Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share
Equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.www.modernreaders.com