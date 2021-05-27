AB InBev’s Ambev Transforms Trucks Into Drunk Driving Awareness Campaign

Brazilian brewing company, AmBev, currently operates in 14 countries in the Americas and is the largest company of Brazil by market capitalization and the third largest in the Southern hemisphere. With notable products including beers such as Bogotá Beer Company, Brahma, Bohemia, Skol and Stella Artois, it is also the largest PepsiCo bottler outside United States. AmBev’s parent company — AB InBev — is the world’s largest brewer with over 200 different trademarks. Formed following the acquisition of American brewer Anheuser-Busch by Belgian-Brazilian brewer InBev, which is a merger of AmBev and Interbrew, AB InBev today owns renowned beer brands such as Budweiser and Bud Light, Corona, Michelob Ultra and many more. Known for more than just it’s products, the company is also widely recognized for its fun yet productive culture. Marcelo Goncalez always dreamed of working at AB InBev because of its excellent culture and chose Cornell Johnson with the hope of landing an internship at this international company. After winning the company’s case competition across all business schools in the U.S., Marcelo was awarded his dream internship, which turned into a full-time position at AmBev.