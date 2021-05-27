Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

AB InBev’s Ambev Transforms Trucks Into Drunk Driving Awareness Campaign

By Editorial
thesfegotist.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe never knew this, but Brazil is a continental country where a lot of people die in traffic accidents every day. People in big cities see awareness campaigns about the issue, but Brazil is big, so outlying areas don’t get advertised to. In light of this, Ambev, the Brazilian brewing...

www.thesfegotist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ab Inbev#Anheuser Busch Inbev#Trucks#Anheuser Busch Inbev#Budweiser#Ab Inbev#Brazilian#Erico Braga Designer#Rodrigo Parente Post#Gustavo Garbato Client#Blumenau#Campinas#Maringa#Omnicom Group#Ddb Worldwide#Corazon Filmes#Ab Inbev Ambev Product#Ambev Bring People#Beer#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Country
Brazil
News Break
Pepsi
Related
Economybranding.news

#TBT: Ambev Turns Its Truck Fleet into Responsible Billboards

Every year, 5,000 people lose their lives in car accidents in Brazil, with 65% of these deaths being caused by alcohol consumption. There are many campaigns implemented with the goal to reduce road traffic accidents but few travel further than large centers, where most accidents occur. To ensure that the message is heard in every corner of the country, Ambev, the Brazilian brewing company of Anheuser-Busch InBev, used its fleet, which is one of the largest in the country, as a communication tool.
DrinksBrewbound.com

Heineken USA And Waze Launch U.S. Campaign To Reduce Drunk Driving

White Plains, NY – HEINEKEN USA, in conjunction with Waze, the world’s leading traffic and navigation app, announced a partnership in the U.S. to promote responsible consumption. Piloting this summer in California, the campaign is utilizing targeted in-app notifications and offering vouchers from the leading rideshare app to encourage consumers not to drive when they drink. As a long-standing industry leader on promoting responsible drinking, HEINEKEN USA is the first alcohol company to begin a partnership with Waze in the United States.
Businessclearadmit.com

Real Humans of AmBev: Marcelo Goncalez, Cornell ‘18, Plant General Manager

Brazilian brewing company, AmBev, currently operates in 14 countries in the Americas and is the largest company of Brazil by market capitalization and the third largest in the Southern hemisphere. With notable products including beers such as Bogotá Beer Company, Brahma, Bohemia, Skol and Stella Artois, it is also the largest PepsiCo bottler outside United States. AmBev’s parent company — AB InBev — is the world’s largest brewer with over 200 different trademarks. Formed following the acquisition of American brewer Anheuser-Busch by Belgian-Brazilian brewer InBev, which is a merger of AmBev and Interbrew, AB InBev today owns renowned beer brands such as Budweiser and Bud Light, Corona, Michelob Ultra and many more. Known for more than just it’s products, the company is also widely recognized for its fun yet productive culture. Marcelo Goncalez always dreamed of working at AB InBev because of its excellent culture and chose Cornell Johnson with the hope of landing an internship at this international company. After winning the company’s case competition across all business schools in the U.S., Marcelo was awarded his dream internship, which turned into a full-time position at AmBev.
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Ambev decides not to use brands in Copa America

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverage company Ambev SA will not involve its brands in the Copa America soccer tournament, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The move comes after Mastercard Inc said it had decided to temporarily remove its branding from the Copa America amid...
Retailamericancraftbeer.com

Top 10 Most Valuable Beer Brands In The World

Business valuation consultancy firm Brand Finance recently released a list of the world’s most valuable beer brands in 2020 and it was an incredibly close race at the top. Thanks to COVID-19, 2020 was a difficult year for the beer biz. With bars and restaurants closed around the globe draft beer revenue took a major hit and retail *off-premise sales became the major source for brewing companies.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Fruit Infused Water Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Nestle Group, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company '

The fruit-infused water is estimated to grow during the forecasted year, due to the need for hydration and health benefits of consuming fruits. The fruit-infused water is also called detox water, flavored water, and infused water, it can be a combination of fruits, herbs and immersed in cold water. It has various benefits of being full of the flavor of the range of fruits it has no calories and helps in weight loss and gain better health. It is the healthy approach alternatives to juices or soda, all-natural with more vitamins and minerals with a combination of fruits and no added sugar.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Organic Baby Food Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Hero Group

Organic baby food refers to soft and easily consumable food other than breast milk or infant formula that provides minerals, vitamins and nutrients to the baby. Baby products are projected to be used on infant or children under the age of three. Organic baby food is gaining popularity among parents due to growing concerns for child's health. The rising number of malnutrition cases and improved economic condition is driving the market for organic baby food.
EconomyAdvertising Age

Yum Brands CMO on why marketers must leave their 'happy place'

Ken Muench holds a dual role that’s unique in the marketing industry. He is the chief marketing officer of Yum Brands, which owns KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the smaller Habit Burger Grill. He is also chief strategy officer and co-founder of Collider Lab, a strategic consultancy that Yum acquired in 2015. Muench and the Collider team work with Yum’s brands, and some outside clients, to hone strategies and boost results.
Economysandiegosun.com

Bread and Rolls Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Goodman Fielder, Brace's Bakery, Campbell Soup, Hostess Brands, George Weston

The Latest released survey report on Global Bread and Rolls Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Bread and Rolls manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Biscottes Auga Picard, Grupo Bimbo, Lieken, Bakersland Grope, Pasco Shikishima, Associated British Foods, Britannia, Canada Bread, Warburtons, Fuji Baking Group, Brace's Bakery, Campbell Soup, Hostess Brands, George Weston, Premier Foods, Yamazaki Baking, Goodman Fielder, Almarai, Maple Leaf Foods, Takaki Bakery, HUL & Barilla Group.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Jack Daniel's Maker Drops as Results Disappoint

Investing.com -- Brown Forman (NYSE:BFb) dropped almost 5% after results missed estimates. Earnings per share of 27 cents was less than the estimated 32 cents on sales of $709 million, where analysts had expected $769 million, according to data compiled by Investing.com. For fiscal 2022, the maker of Jack Daniel's...
Industrybakingbusiness.com

Nestle joins fight over fuel surcharges

KANSAS CITY — Nestle SA has joined a bevy of food manufacturers such as Campbell Soup Co. and Conagra Brands Inc. and numerous other companies claiming four Class 1 railroads conspired to set fuel surcharges to the detriment of shippers, according to a recent court filing. Nestle Purina Petcare Co....
Pittsburgh, PApennbizreport.com

Kraft Heinz sells nuts business to Hormel Foods

Pittsburgh-based Kraft Heinz Company announced Monday that it has sold its nuts business to Hormel Foods Corporation for $3.35 billion. Previously, the company said it would divest most of its products sold under the Planters brand, including single variety and mixed nuts, trail mix, Nut-rition products, Cheez Balls, and Cheez Curls, as well as Corn Nuts branded products.
Marketscom-unik.info

McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Agricultureagfundernews.com

BREAKING: Sentera closes $25m Series C round to scale its digital ag platform

Disclosure: AgFunder (AFN’s parent company) is an investor in Sentera. Find out more about AgFunder’s portfolio here. Sentera today announced a $26 million Series C financing co-led by Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and US agrifoodtech VC S2G Ventures. Also joining the round were...
BusinessAdWeek

Publicis Toronto Names Former FCB Brazil Creative Joanna Monteiro CCO

Publicis Canada has appointed former FCB Brazil CCO Joanna Monteiro chief creative officer at Publicis Toronto. Monteiro will report to Brett McIntosh, president of Publicis Toronto, and will join the agency’s executive leadership team. Monteiro will help strengthen Publicis Groupe’s focus on creativity as it merges with data and technology.
Grocery & Supermaketideaspies.com

Plastic waste to be eliminated from supply chains by 2025

Coles is trialling a new ‘bring your own’ container system at their inner-city Fitzroy Melbourne store. Customers will be able to bring their containers for select dry ‘scoop and weigh’ products. They have also partnered with Unilever on a refill station for laundry soaps at their Melbourne Moonee Ponds store,...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Carbonated Soft Drinks Market 2021 Sales Channels, Technology And Production Analysis, Business Growth By 2031

The Market Research Report titled Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Growth 2022-2031 from Market.us contains an in-depth understanding of the growth aspects, dynamics and functioning of the global market. The report includes details about the market with data collected over the years with its extensive analysis. The report covers factors such as the driving forces, opportunities, and constraints that will shape the dynamics of the industry. It then meticulously defines the size and share of the market and its segments, uncovering key growth prospects in the process. The report shows the competitive landscape within the market along with a detailed assessment of the major players within the global Carbonated Soft Drinks market. The research report sheds light on key vendor / manufacturer profiles comprising a comprehensive assessment of market share, production technology, and forecasts.
Shoppinggetitfree.us

Testers Wanted For a Coca-Cola Mini-Fridge!

Testers, don't miss this incredible opportunity where you could become proud new owner of a Coca-Cola Mini Fridge worth $250!. A refreshing Coke brings many of us back to childhood memories in the summertime heat. But remember, you have to be able to keep those cans ice-cold for them to be so refreshing! Imagine outfitting your den or playroom with this amazing little fridge. Stock it with your favorite Coca-Cola brand beverages or snacks.
Carselectrek.co

That $1,700 Alibaba electric Jeep? Someone bought it, and here’s what showed up

If you haven’t already had the pleasure of discovering it, I write a fun column called the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week. Each week I go spelunking into the caverns of the Alibaba electric vehicle catalog and find something awesome, weird, and usually surprisingly low-cost to share with the world. I’ve wanted to purchase a lot of these myself, and I even did pull the trigger on an electric pickup truck recently. But it turns out that I’m not the only one who has been bitten by the weird Alibaba EV bug – as an Electrek reader shared with us his experience purchasing the $1,700 electric mini-Jeep I found earlier this year.