17 charged in 'Operation Tragic Blow' drug trafficking investigation
CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against 17 people as part of a joint federal and state investigation into heroin and cocaine trafficking in the Chicago area. The investigation, dubbed "Operation Tragic Blow," spanned multiple years and largely focused on drug trafficking in the Belmont Cragin and Buena Park neighborhoods, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced on Thursday.www.fox32chicago.com