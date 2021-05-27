Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)
Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com