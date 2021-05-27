AXS Investments LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)
AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,984 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. Twitter makes up 1.2% of AXS Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.