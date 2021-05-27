AXS Investments LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.