Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kbr#Citigroup Inc#Credit Suisse Group#Quarterly Earnings#Quarterly Sales#Earnings Estimates#Kbr Inc#Truist Securities#Sec#Impactive Capital Lp#North Management Llc#Norges Bank#Energy Solutions#Zacks Investment Research#Kbr Company Profile Kbr#Marketbeat Com#Kbr Daily#Technology Solutions#Inc#Full Year Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post sales of $101.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.78 million and the lowest is $99.22 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.05 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Kohl’s posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 520%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Million

Analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce $54.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.73 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $21.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “. NBTB stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.48 Million

Analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post $311.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.85 million. Wix.com posted sales of $236.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 168 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report $9.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.16 billion and the highest is $9.41 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$205.07 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to announce sales of $205.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.77 million and the lowest is $200.57 million. ProPetro reported sales of $106.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$393.20 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce sales of $393.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.80 million. ePlus posted sales of $355.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $836.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report sales of $836.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $827.00 million to $850.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.