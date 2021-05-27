KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion
Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR's earnings. KBR posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.