Oswego, NY

Generosity speaks volumes; SEFA drive comes through for Bookmobile

SUNY Oswego
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural SUNY Oswego State Employees Federated Appeal (SEFA) children’s book drive netted 717 books for the Oswego Bookmobile. Valued at more than $4,000, the donations will boost the popular program that supports local children ages 3 to 18. Nancy Concadoro of the Office of Human Resources and Shelly Sloan...

www.oswego.edu
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Society
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

United Way, Burritt gear up for Day of Caring; volunteers needed

FULTON — Each year Burritt Motors and their employees volunteer to participate in the Day of Caring, established by United Way of Greater Oswego County to improve the lives of people in the community and help those in need through a dedicated day of service. The 2021 Day of Caring will kick off the morning of Wednesday, May 26th and focuses on assisting home-bound and disabled seniors in the Oswego area.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Health care hero: Dr. Christina Liepke is Zonta’s Amelia Earhart Woman of the Achievement

OSWEGO — When Oswego residents needed guidance and reassurance in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it came from a steely-eyed doctor. “We will get through this together,” Dr. Christina Liepke said on March 17, 2020 during a press conference with Mayor Billy Barlow and other local officials. “We are all neighbors and friends, so let us continue to act like that and be kind to each other.”
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Oswego County Community Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

The Oswego County Community Foundation (Oswego Foundation) is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving Oswego County. The grant application deadline is July 15, 2021. Proposals are encouraged from a variety of program areas including education, health, social services, arts and culture, civic concerns and preservation of historic resources....
Oswego, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Awards ORA $150,000 for 2021

Bustling activity and improvements are expected in City of Oswego neighborhoods again this year. More than 25 City of Oswego neighborhood groups have been awarded ORA grants for neighborhood improvements, a big rebound since 2020 when the grip of COVID-19 was tightest. In anticipation of this year's revitalization activities, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has awarded the Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA) a $150,000 grant for 2021. What started as a $45,000 grant for the development of a strategy for restoring Oswego's neighborhoods in 2013, has grown to more than $3.86M in focused restoration and improvements in scores of neighborhood blocks in the City of Oswego.
Fulton, NYnny360.com

OCO welcomes new board officers

FULTON – As part of its first ever virtual annual meeting Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) announced a new slate of officers to lead its board of directors. John Zanewych, owner of Big John Sales, Inc. will serve as the new board president. A very active community member, Zanewych has been a member of the OCO Board of Directors since 2014 and is also a board member for both the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County and Farnham Family Services.
Oswego, NYiheartoswego.com

East Side Community Garden Getting A Facelift

The Oswego City East Side Community Garden will begin a new phase this season as the City of Oswego, under the leadership of Mayor Billy Barlow, has agreed to provide the resources to clear the site and construct new raised garden plots. In response to this, a committee of past...
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

2021 Oswego County Fair cancelled

SANDY CREEK — In the wake of the cancellation of Oswego’s Harborfest, Oswego County Fair organizers this week announced the fair’s cancellation for the second year in a row. The fair — which had been scheduled for Aug. 4-8 — was cancelled because of a lack of funds and current...
Oswego, NYnny360.com

Oswego Health offers unique incentives for providing care locally

OSWEGO - The American Association of Colleges of Nursing shared recently that “the U.S. is projected to experience a shortage of Registered Nurses (RNs) that is expected to intensify as Baby Boomers age and the need for health care grows. Compounding the problem is the fact that nursing schools across the country are struggling to expand capacity to meet the rising demand for care given the national move toward healthcare reform.”
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

ECHS program helping students find career, educational pathways

FULTON - A partnership between Cayuga Community College and several school districts and community agencies in Oswego County continues to pave the way for high school students to get a head-start on their college education and local employment. Started in 2018, the Early College High School (ECHS) program housed at...
Oswego, NYnny360.com

The Oswego YMCA will host a fundraising golf tournament Saturday, May 22

OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA will host a golf tournament fundraiser on May 22 at Stone Creek Golf Club, 229 State Route 104A. The event will benefit the Oswego YMCA’s mission to enable children to realize their potential, prepare youth for life, offer ways for families to have fun together, help seniors stay fit and connected through group exercise classes and empower people to be healthier in spirt, mind and body through the many programs, services and initiatives offered.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Graduating High School Seniors Honored By Oswego Rotary Club

OSWEGO – The Oswego Rotary Club continues its long tradition of presenting scholarships to four outstanding 2021 graduates of the Oswego City School District. The action marked the 94th anniversary of the club’s founding and continued its collaboration with the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Pathfinder Bank, whose financial contributions help support the awards.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Oswego Industries Receives Generous Donation from Supported Individual

Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, was recently gifted over $800 by Sarah Powell, an individual supported by the agency. Powell knits and sells beanie hats under the name Sarah’s Hats, and then donates the proceeds of her sales. “I want to get...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

2021 CAC Returning Board Members, Officers Of The Board

FULTON – At a recent meeting of the Child Advocacy Center’s Executive Committee, CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire congratulated all of the returning Officers of the Board including; John Zanewych as President, Doran Edmond as Vice-President (attending remotely), Thomas Ingram as Treasurer and Danielle Hayden as Secretary. “With the...
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

Oswego County launches recognition program during National Volunteer Month

OSWEGO — April was recognized as National Volunteer Month and communities across the U.S. are taking another opportunity to thank people for their sacrifice and endurance. “I’ve said this before,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Public health is not a ‘9-to-5’ job, and we simply could not do all that we have been able to without the generosity of time and effort from our volunteers. For the last year, they have joined us to answer calls to the phone bank, conduct contact tracing and other office tasks, work the many vaccination and testing clinics we’ve held, and donated homemade masks for the community. Without them, these critical operations would not run as smoothly as they have.”