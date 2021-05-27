Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Winslow Asset Management Inc.
Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,378 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Nordson makes up about 2.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Nordson were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.