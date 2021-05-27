Jesus is Calling You

A prophecy of Jesus states: “A bruised reed He will not break, and a smoldering wick He will not snuff out.” Isaiah 42:3. Jesus the maker of our life can restore out life!. One day after being transferred to Houston I unpacked my mantel clock, only to discover my clock Sandra had bought me was not functioning. Though I am not a clock maker, and even though I had never repaired a clock. I quickly decided that the entire working mechanisms just needed a good cleaning. Proud of my discovery, I carried the clock into the kitchen where my lovely wife was, so that I might explain to her how I was going to repair our clock. I very simply told her how the clock’s working mechanisms slid onto a shaft, and all I needed to do, was to carefully remove the little brass nut at the end of the shaft, then slide the entire mechanism off the shaft. I would then dip the clock’s mechanisms into some cleaning fluid, let it dry out, and put it back in place. I told her I was sure the clock would then run just fine after this simple repair.