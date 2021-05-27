Cancel
East Hampton, NY

TODD SNYDER OPENS PERMANENT EAST HAMPTON STORE

By Eric Shanfelt (Local Marketing Institute)
mr-mag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a successful summer out East in 2020, Todd Snyder has moved just down the street to a new permanent space. Located at 75 Main Street in East Hampton, the store is a one-stop-shop for summer style. Full of the best pieces from Todd Snyder, like farm-to-yarn denim and Made in L.A. polos and tees, the store will also carry exclusives just for Hamptonites. From Lingua Franca cashmere to Bather swim trunks and Moscot sunnies, there’s something for everyone.

mr-mag.com
City
East Hampton, NY
East Hampton, NY
East Hampton, NY
Todd Snyder
#Main Street#L A#Street Style#Shopping#Hamptonites#Todd Snyder East Hampton#On Site Cocktails#Courier Service#Alterations#Monogramming#Moscot Sunnies#Farm To Yarn Denim#Bather Swim Trunks#Summer Style#Exclusives
