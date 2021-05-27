TODD SNYDER OPENS PERMANENT EAST HAMPTON STORE
Following a successful summer out East in 2020, Todd Snyder has moved just down the street to a new permanent space. Located at 75 Main Street in East Hampton, the store is a one-stop-shop for summer style. Full of the best pieces from Todd Snyder, like farm-to-yarn denim and Made in L.A. polos and tees, the store will also carry exclusives just for Hamptonites. From Lingua Franca cashmere to Bather swim trunks and Moscot sunnies, there’s something for everyone.mr-mag.com