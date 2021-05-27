TODD SNYDER OPENS PERMANENT EAST HAMPTON STORE

Once a dilapidated 1950s dwelling, the newly renovated cabin features airy interiors, a new deck, and breezy, laid-back vibes. It can be challenging to spot a diamond in the rough, but Sophie-Claire Hoeller and Timothy Holley have a keen eye. "It wasn’t love at first sight by any stretch of the imagination," confesses Sophie, remembering when she and Timothy first saw this 1950s cabin in East Hampton. "But we were somehow both immediately able to see the place’s potential." After scooping up the home, the duo spent the better part of a year doing much of the renovation themselves, ultimately planning to rent it out on Airbnb while they weren’t there.