Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SONVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonova currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.