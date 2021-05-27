Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.