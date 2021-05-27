Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)
Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com