Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrser Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Janus Henderson Group Plc#Txn#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Trading#Citigroup Inc#Securities Trading#Channel Com#Blackrock Inc#Janus Henderson Group Plc#Norges Bank#Texas Instruments#Summit Insights#Cascend Securities#Marketbeat Com#Ac Dc#Txn Stock#Company#Equity#Semiconductors#Institutional Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Robert J. Mears Sells 4,067 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. ATOM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 311,202 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,202 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 312.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,325 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 257.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,083 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lifted to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,396 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iRobot worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 675 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,631 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $56,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1,450 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. A number of other hedge funds have also recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $602,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Several other institutional investors have also recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Sells $67,500.16 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 130,388 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. A number of other institutional investors and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 54,099 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,099 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $58,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,668 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of EPAM Systems worth $62,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.