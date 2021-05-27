Displaying items by tag: Tennessee

ROCKINGHAM — A 26-county burn ban will be lifted as of 5 p.m. Wednesday as recent rains have decreased the risk of wildfires. The ban was in effect for more than a quarter of the state — Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne counties — for a week and a half, including the Memorial Day weekend, due to high temperatures and a lack of rainfall.