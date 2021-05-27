Displaying items by tag: Tennessee

Cancel
Tennessee State

The Richmond Observer
DEALS GAP — Tennessee and North Carolina officials today launched an educational campaign to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities on a winding stretch of U.S. 129 known as the Tail of the Dragon.

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

The Richmond Observer

N.C. Senate passes $1,500 bonus to get unemployed back into workforce

RALEIGH — Unemployed people who get a job would receive a one-time bonus of $1,500 under legislation spearheaded by Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly. "We've got to get our folks back to work," said Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, at a press conference on Tuesday, June 1. "We believe that the way to get folks back to work primarily is by ending some of the things we've been seeing coming from the federal government."
The Richmond Observer

N.C. extends P-EBT food assistance benefits through summer to more than 1.2M children

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced North Carolina has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program through Summer 2021. The P-EBT program helps families with eligible children whose access to free or reduced-price meals at school or other food assistance has been impacted by COVID-19. Summer P-EBT is an extension of benefits for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Richmond Observer

Burn ban lifted in Richmond, surrounding counties

ROCKINGHAM — A 26-county burn ban will be lifted as of 5 p.m. Wednesday as recent rains have decreased the risk of wildfires. The ban was in effect for more than a quarter of the state — Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne counties — for a week and a half, including the Memorial Day weekend, due to high temperatures and a lack of rainfall.
Tennessee State

LIVE: Tennessee governor signs news bills into law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee is set to sign bills into law Monday afternoon. A press conference is being held for the signings and to give details on what the laws mean for the state. Watch the press conference live above or click here.
Tennessee State

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
Black Enterprise

Tennessee Owes Its State HBCU More Than Half A Billion Dollars

After withholding funding for decades, the state of Tennessee owes Tennessee State University (TSU), a public HBCU more than $500 million. A bipartisan legislative committee determined the state has failed to fund TSU in matched land grants since the 1950s. According to NPR, the committee believes the state has withheld between $150 million and $544 million from the HBCU.
Tennessee State

Tennessee gov signs transgender 'bathroom bill' for schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that puts public schools and their districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. LGBTQ advocates have decried the...
Alabama State
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee are seeking the public's help in finding 13-year-old […]